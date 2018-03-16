0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia is beginning to develop preferential relation with China. The Jammeh administration had a preferential relation with China and received loans from the Import-Export Bank to finance loans. Even NAWEC benefited from such loans. Eventually the Jammeh administration broke ties with Taiwan and established a new relation with China.

Instead of an even handed foreign policy, the Jammeh administration increasingly isolated itself because of human rights violation and thus depriving itself of budget support without building the productive base to earn sufficient revenue to meet its national and international obligations. Consequently, it became over dependent on Taiwan.

The Barrow administration should try to build an even-handed foreign policy so that The Gambia will continue to enjoy the good will of the whole world.