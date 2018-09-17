2 SHARES Share Tweet

On Friday 14 September, the Inter Party Committee held a press conference to demonstrate the commitment of all registered political parties in The Gambia to adhere to a code of conduct to compel them not incite violence or use inflammatory or defamatory language against their opponents.

They promised to promote dialogue and cooperation among themselves to resolve any political matter that may affect their peaceful co-existence. They further promised to cooperate with the Independent Electoral Commission and the National Council for Civic Education to sensitise the public on the code of conduct provided for by the Elections Act and their own Memorandum of Understanding.

They told the public that the institutional framework of the IPC will be established by the end of September 2018 and their work plan to enhance the institutionalization and operationalization of its MOU before the end of October 2018.

The Ecowas representative described the IPC as of one of the fundamental pillars of the democratization process in The Gambia and an indispensable tool for consolidating peaceful co-existence among political parties.