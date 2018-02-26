0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The elders of Kiang Nema District LRR are complaining about what they refer to as interference in their traditional way of appointing their “Alkalo”.

According to them, imposing an appointee on them was not what they expected from new Gambia and that this has raised the question as to whether the county is heading towards dictatorship. They said they would therefore want to know the truth from the top since those imposing their will on them are clamming to have such orders from above.

Kemesseng Jawara, the one who has been selected as acting “Alkalo” by the village elders narrated that their tradition is that when an “Alkalo” dies, the village would unanimously appoint someone to be the interim “Alkalo” until the final appointment is done. He said when their “Alkalo” died the same trend started and recently, the chief of Kiang Central, Demba Sanyang told them to appoint their village head.

“We told him to wait until the 20th of March 2018 which he initially agreed. When he came for the second time, he said that period is long and ordered us to appoint an “Alkalo” on that very day,” he said. He also claimed that the Chief told them that if they don’t do so he would inform the Governor.

He said all the villagers, except one compound called Sambou Kunda, agreed to appoint Kemesseng Fadera and sent cola nuts and the appointment letter to him and the Governor. He further said few days after his appointment, the Chief, Abdou Darboe and a police officer at Mansa Konko came and the Chief told them that they have appointed one Kebba Fatty as their “Alkalo” who they said has been appointed by the government.

“This is threatening the peace of our village and those imposing their will on us are clamming to have such orders from above,” he noted.

Momodou Jawara said everything boils down to the objection of one Kebba Lang Fadera, who insisted that the position of “Alikalo” will be retained in their compound which led to the introduction of election of “Alkalo” in the village.

“This is undemocratic and we have been fighting for the past 22 years to relegate it to history, but this signals that dictatorship still exists, because the chief has imposed his will on us”, he said.

Omar Fadera and Fabakary Fadera, two aspirants disclosed that they have accepted the appointment of Kemesseng Fadera in good faith as his appointment is done by the vast majority of the villagers. This they disclosed is a democratic principle, which is in line with their tradition and that Kemesseng Fadera is the eldest in the traditional line of inheritance of the position of Alkalo.

Hatab Fadera disclosed that this is the second time that Sambou Kunda family is opposed to the decision taken by the majority of the villagers; that when he was selected as the deputy Imam the same Sambou Kunda family objected and took the matter to the Supreme Islamic Council, where they were told that it is the majority that has selected Hatab Fadera to be the deputy Imam.

“They are relying on the government, this not acceptable and we will not condone it, and it has to stop”, he narrated.

The elders are calling on the government and the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government to look into the matter and ensure that the choice of the majority stands.

The Sambou Kunda family was visited for comments but this proved unsuccessful as this reporter was told that Saikuna Sambou travelled to Casamance and those present could not comment. Efforts to reach him will continue. Foroyaa will also get in touch with the authorities for their comments.