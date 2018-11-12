1 SHARES Share Tweet

Diverse opinions are being expressed as the CRC engages in dialogue with the sovereign people of The Gambia. The question of citizenship, independence of the Judiciary and the Attorney General as well the Independent Electoral Commission, are being emphasised. The proposals for the executive not to engage in business and to serve no more than two terms, are core recommendations. Some call for free education and health services. Others call for representation of women and those living with disability, in the highest organ of the State.

The people are making their voices heard without hesitation, and the silent voices are disappearing. Sooner or later, they will speak for themselves rather waiting for others to amplify their voices, because of fear or ignorance. Soon each sovereign Gambian will own himself or herself and no one will be under the dictate of the other. Each shall be for all and all shall be for one, on the basis of justice and the national interest.