In three days’ time, on Thursday, to be precise, the Gambian will witness the state of the nation address by President Adama Barrow. Many things have occurred which have resulted in certainty for some and uncertainty for others. How long President Barrow intends to be at the helm and govern the nation are matters of discussion in the public space. To a large extent many people are waiting for the President’s to be able to analyse whether all his experience these last weeks will help him to govern and win the respect and love of the vast majority of people. Foroyaa will do the coverage of the state of the nation address.