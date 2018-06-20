0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

The PRO of RVTH in Banjul Mr Modou Lamin Jammeh told Foroyaa yesterday said that they received a total number of eleven (11) patients including one PIU officer from Faraba. Five patients were admitted and that the others were treated and discharged, some on Monday and others yesterday morning.

He said that the admitted patients are Saikou Sonko, Amadou Nyang, Sir Dawda Daffeh, Sulayman Jammeh and Sainey Sonko. He added that their health condition is improving and that none of them is in a critical condition.

Mr Nfally Jarju a native of Faraba Banta complains that the injured do not have the requisite support of government in footing his medical bill. He said that it is the villagers and friends who are footing all their medical bills.

Jarju said that many of the medicines prescribed are not available in hospital pharmacy and that he gets money from other sources to pay for the bills.

The relatives of the dead who are waiting for their loved ones to be buried both called for justice and that the government should do all the best it can to make sure that justice is done.