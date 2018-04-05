0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two tactics were offered by the Coalition as the country headed towards the National Assembly elections. Some Coalition members argued that if the Coalition was to survive then the National Assembly elections should be contested on an independent ticket to complement the independent candidature of the president.

This was to be followed by a contest based on the independent candidature of the council elections. This was rejected by some members of the Coalition who promoted contests of National Assembly and council elections on a partisan ticket under the guise of a tactical alliance.

During the nomination of council candidature, all the parties filed party candidates. All the tactical alliances disappeared and candidates are now contesting on party tickets. Ministers of the Coalition are now busy campaigning for their political parties.

Is this the new Gambia that was envisaged by the electorate? Foroyaa will try to get the response of the electorate.