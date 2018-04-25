5 SHARES Share Tweet

Never in the history of Gambian elections has the electorate been provided with candidature of so much diversity. The sovereign Gambian people are beginning to recognise their right to elect or be elected irrespective of religion, gender, ethno linguistic origin or other status. The Mayoral and Chairpersonship elections have revealed candidates who belong to different ethno linguistic groups, religion or gender. For example, four women are participating in the mayoral or chairpersonship elections. In Banjul nine aspirants have filed nomination papers, namely, Lizzie Eunson, Ebou Faye, Rohey Malick Lowe, Adama Kelepha Samba, Paul Pap Bass, Abdoulie Bah, Pa Musa Njie, Abdoulie Saine and Alagie Jah. In the same vein in the Kanifing Municipality eleven aspirants have filed nomination papers, namely, Adama Bah, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Dawooda Njie alias Pa Njie Giri Gara, Francis Gomez, Ousman Rambo Jatta, Modou Jenkins,Bubacarr Senghore, Bakary Badgie, Muhamadou Papa Njie and Fatim Sarr. The candidates belong to diverse political groups. They share only one thing in common, that is equality in citizenship and qualification to stand as mayoral or chairpersonship candidates. Now it is left to the people to make their choice. No one could claim that he or she is intimidated to a point that he or she cannot remove or place a person in a representative position. People will reap what they sow. Every democratic society produces a leadership that its people deserve, the type of representatives that a country has indicates the type of people who place him or her in a position of trust.