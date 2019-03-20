1 SHARES Share Tweet

Many Chiefs and Alkalolu have been removed. One expected that the new administration would show a difference by introducing elections to fill the vacant posts and allowing previous holders to stand so as to know what the people want. It is elementary knowledge that traditional appointees had to largely support an existing government. Hence when a new government comes in, they would simply shift their loyalties. It is a new government that is committed to democracy that is capable of liberating them through elections and save them from being appointees of the executive and make them the appointees of the people. Where does the Barrow administration stand?

Will it continue the old trend of the executive presidency by appointing and removing Alkalolu and Seyfolu on the basis of executive directives or will it leave the people to ask for their removal and fill the posts through elections. Foroyaa will ask these questions whenever it has the opportunity to interview the President.