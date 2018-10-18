0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prospects of a growing GDP must be reflected in growth in exports, foreign direct investment and tourist arrivals. The financial year is almost coming to an end but not much has been said about the main export crop.

Earlier a press release was issued questioning the prospects of the farming season. However, the government has not said much about the trade season. It is standard of good practice to announce the prices of crops before they are even sown to motivate farmers to aim to have bumper harvest. Now farmers are still waiting to be assured that their crops will be bought at reasonable prices. It is therefore important to keep an eye on the trade season and tourist arrivals as pointers to growth or decline in GDP.