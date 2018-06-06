54 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

According to reports a young man died in Taneneh village in Kombo South District, West Coast region in a clash between PIU personnel and villagers involving the use of tear gas.

This reporter visited the site and witnessed the presence of PIU personnel. Samuel Gomez an elder of Tananeh indicated that the dispute relates to the use of land as a cemetery.

He said that they have written many times to government on the matter, noting that they have been using the same cemetery for more than 30 years. He is not happy with the manner the police are handling the matter.

The following were detained yesterday: Samuel Gomez, Louie Mendy, Francis A. Mendy, Sampierre Mendy, Alex Sambou, Raul Gomez, Andrew Gomez, Peter Gomez, Abdoulie Mendy and Patrick Mendy. All these are youths of the village and close relatives who were digging the grave.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the police and continue to monitor developments.