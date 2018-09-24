3 SHARES Share Tweet

B y Yankuba Jallow

Hundreds of teachers attended the Teachers For Change meeting at Abuko Upper Basic School yesterday to renew their commitment to go on an indefinite strike commencing today. They were joined by their accessories, the Catholic Mission Teachers, who recently amalgamated with the TFC.

They have discussed and agreed to continue with the strike until their demands are met.

The TFC is taskforce of the teachers who are currently on an indefinite strike demanding for numerous things to be in place before they will return to the classes to teach.

The taskforce for TFC is seeking redress on the following:

Increment of salaries, increment of double-shift allowances by 100%, issuing of ID cards to all Teachers, an end to delay of payment of allowances, teacher trainees posted at hardship zones to benefit from hardship allowances.

Moreover, the taskforce demands the payment of provincial allowances to commensurate the transport allowance recently increased with drawback from January 2018.

The purpose of the meeting was to familiarise the teachers who newly joined the strike and to update them about the task force.

The position of the Gambia Teachers Union is different. They have called on teachers to report to their posts as they feel that the government has already taken steps to solve their problems.