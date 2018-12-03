0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

United teed off their campaign on a 2-1 defeat to Brikama United at home to the Sateba outfit.

The Buffer Zone side could have raced into an early lead but had their efforts going wide. It wasn’t a one-way traffic either with Banjul United wandering into the hosts half a number of times.

When midfielder Omar Jaiteh found striker Muhammed Samba in the box in the 76 the minute, it was trouble brewing. Samba chested to lob the ball over his marker but his resultant volley agonizingly went little wide the left post.

It eventually ended goalless between the two sides. Banjul United scooped all points on 1-0 when the duo met last year February 9.

In other games played on Saturday, Real de Banjul picked up their first points beating newcomers BK Milan 1-0 who are on a stretch of two straight losses following their first defeat to Samger Football Club at the Independence Stadium.

Real are now on a total of four points along with Brikama United who were tied goalless by Samger.

A step below the country’s premier league, Kiang West breezed past Latrikunda United 1-0 while Lions of Banjul walloped Jambajelly 4-1 with Waa Banjul drawing Young Africans goalless.