By Yankuba Jallow

Tallinding’s head coach Sanna Darboe believes they can apply the brakes to leaders Armed Forces’ unbeaten run in the league.

Sanna Darboe is optimistic the inclusion of his returning two forwards would bring a difference in their match against the soldiers. Darboe linked his recent winless run to the absence of his duo strikers.

‘We are going to prepare well for them. I know we have a whole team which is well focused. It is going to be a game with a difference. We are working on our scoring but as you can see, two of our main (key) strikers are out and definitely, it is not easy to miss two strikers in a match,’ Darboe says.

He stressed that they cannot be underdogs to any team even the unbeaten GAF.

“We are Tallinding United and we are not underdogs for any team because Armed Forces with due respect to them we are going to approach the game like any other game. It is high time we collect three points and that is what we would come for in this game,’ he said.

The Buffer Zone Boys played over the weekend away to Banjul United, ending one-all.

‘It is a fair result though it is always tough (to play) in Banjul especially in the second round of the league. I am thankful to Allah that we were able to share the points.’

On the Relegation Battle

He said they are in the league to compete and stay.

‘When you look at Tallinding United, we are here to compete and we will definitely remain in the league. Since the start of the second round, we lost only a match and we have been collecting points game per game. We are here to compete and not only to stay in the league,’ Darboe notes.