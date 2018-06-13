9 SHARES Share Tweet

By Saikou Suwareh Jabai / Nelson Manneh

Residents of Talinding Farokono during the weekend, expressed serious concern on the construction of new sites along the beach and water ways. The residents fear that if new compounds are built to obstruct waterways, serious flooding can happen during rainy season.

Speaking to Foroyaa, Bakary Ceesay, a resident of the area said the allocation of these lands to people for construction of residences, is a bad move and will only add to the monumental environmental challenges the areas faces. Fatou Gassama, another resident said that it is a nightmare to live around these areas during the rainy season.

“This is like adding salt to injury. The area is already prone to heavy flooding and if new sites are constructed, it will only worsen the situation. Something needs to be done about this,” she complained.

Alagie Manjang, a social worker, said he was surprised to learn about these activities. He joined other residents to call on the authorities to do something about it before it gets out of hand.

Resident at the said area where advised by Government to vacate amid fear over mass floods during the rainy season.

When contacted, the Alkalo of Tallinding Alagie Ebou Badjie, said he is not aware of any new construction taking place in the area; that he has been sick for 6 years and as a result, he did not go to the place for a long time now; that no one has ever informed him about the issue.