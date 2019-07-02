By Sulayman Bah

Thirteen time Switzerland Super League champions Young Boys are on the trail of Gambia’s Saidy Janko.

Contracted to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Janko is attracting overtures from various European clubs after completion of his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the English second tier.

His Home club Young Boys have voiced interest in the 23-year-old as they prepare for next season.

Youngs Boys are an attractive proposal for the right-back and former Manchester United starlet considering they would be partaking in next season’s Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

Saidy is tied to Porto until June 2022.

He was one of those summoned to play in Gambia’s two friendly wins over Guinea Conakry and Morocco.