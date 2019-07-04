By Sulayman Bah

13-time Switzerland Super League champions Young Boys have signed former Manchester United Gambia’s Saidy Janko.

Contracted to Portuguese giants FC Porto, Janko has been attracting overtures from various European clubs after completion of his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the English second tier.

That chapter now comes to an end after agreeing to join home town club Young Boys on loan.

Youngs Boys are an attractive proposal for the right-back and former Manchester United starlet considering they would be partaking in next season’s Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

Saidy is tied to parent club Porto until June 2022.

Born in Switzerland to a Gambian parent, he was one of those summoned to play in Gambia’s two friendly wins over Guinea Conakry and Morocco after voicing interest to represent the Scorpions but couldn’t honour the fixtures.