By Sulayman Bah

Swedish Premier League club GIF Sundsvall has shown willingness to keep hold of Noah Sundberg-Sonko for at least a season more.

The 21-year-old spent the last 12 months on loan at the club from Stockholm giants AIK Solna where he saw playing time hard to come by.

Sundsvall acquired him, and, in the process established to become the club’s heart-beat in defence.

He’s expected to return to Solna but GIF coach Joel Cedergren wants to keep him for a while beginning in the pre-season period.

A move happening is dependent on the player and his parent club. Sonko, who is sandwiched between the two clubs wouldn’t mind staying with heavyweights Solna but for fear of lack of playing minutes he could be forced to stay put with GIF.

‘It is hard to say (who I will join.). I will sit with my agent, and see what options are available. I cannot say yes or no, we’ll see after our meeting,’ Sonko says regarding his uncertain situation.

Sonko, born in Sweden to a Gambian mother is eligible to play for the senior Scorpions despite appearing in Sweden’s U-17, U-19 and U-21s national team categories.