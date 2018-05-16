0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambia FF News-The Gambia Football Federation and its Malian counterparts have finally agreed for the Gambia to host two friendly internationals involving the two countries’ National Women Teams ahead of their respective Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifier schedule in June.

The two national teams will face off each other on Thursday May 17th in the first friendly giving both sides opportunity to mettle the skills of their players and having time to test all invited players for the double legged warm ups. The secondly friendly will be staged on Sunday May 20th to cap off Gambia’s double hosting of their Malian counterparts in Banjul.

Meanwhile the Malian National team arrives in Banjul on Tuesday May 15th and would be hosted at the Football Hotel in Yundum while the National Women’s Scorpions intensify their training program bracing up at the National Technical Training Center in Yundum. The team according to GFF Women’s Football Co ordintaor Sainey Sissohore, would be beefed up with the inclusion of Gambian international forward Fatoumata Gassama from IF Eker Orebro FC in Sweden.

This is a build up to Gambia’s first leg of Second Round of AWCON Qualifier Match against Nigeria’s Super Falcons slated for June 6th in Banjul. The forth coming match is been preceded by Gambia’s successful edging out of Burkina Faso in the preliminary round at 3-3 on aggregate and 5-4 on penalties.