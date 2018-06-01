1 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, 30 May 2018 – The President of the Republic of the Gambia will preside over a swearing-in ceremony for members of the Constitutional Review Commission on Monday 4th June 2018, at the State House in Banjul.

The Commission, which will comprise 11 members, will be responsible for drafting an all-inclusive and progressive constitution for The Gambia that will cater to the needs of the entire Gambian society, as enshrined in the National Development Plan 2018- 2021.

In conformity with promoting gender equality, six women are appointed to serve on the commission.

Also on Monday the 4th June, President Barrow, will receive members of the business community to dialogue about government’s effort to support businesses, through the various tax breaks granted by his government. The President will use the opportunity to urge members of the business community to reciprocate and translate the concessions offered by government into reduced market prices for the welfare of all Gambians.

In addition, President Barrow will encourage Gambian businessmen/women to capitalize on the liberal market environment to venture into business.

Press Release, Office of the President