6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The suspension imposed on the top leadership of the Gambia Football Federation has been rescinded.

Foroyaa Sport understands the move to lift the sanction imposed – by the National Sports Council – followed the intervention of the youth and sports ministry.

The council, overseer of national sporting associations, suspended GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo and his deputies, Ebou Faye and Bakary Jammeh after a parliamentary select committee’s report recommended an action be taken on the Football House.

However, hours after the NSC’s viral letter leaked, the youth and sports ministry intervened urging the two warring institutions to cease-fire and instead negotiate, according to a source.

One of the suspended officials confirmed to Foroyaa Sport of hearing rumour of the ban lift but said he has not received a letter to that effect.

Efforts to reach the National Sports Council proved futile yesterday.

This is not the first time the council is imposing bans on the aforesaid persons after they did a similar thing at the onset of this protracted saga, warning them further to desist from coming any close to the Football House headquarters – a thing Kabba and his crew refused to heed to, threatening instead to drag the council to the courts.

The ongoing 11-month row between government technical arm, the Council, and GFF have led to fresh fears of a Nigeria-type of football saga occurring in Gambia.

GFF have always accused the council, the country’s sports regulatory organ, of witch-hunt with FIFA also known to have tough stance against third-party interference with the running of football.