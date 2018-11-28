2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Supreme Court will today hear for the first time, the case of Muhammed Bazzi, Fadi Mazegi and Loxly Epie, against the ‘Janneh’ Commission of Inquiry.

Muhammed Bazzi and Fadi Mazegi are aggrieved with the decision of the Commission of Inquiry, probing into the financial dealings of ex-president Jammeh and his close associates.

The two appellants filed an appeal at the Gambia Court of Appeal to quash the order of the Commission, but things did not go in their favour. Now before a quorum of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, the case is set for mention.

The Court comprises Justice Hassan B. Jallow, Justice G.B.S. Janneh, Justice R.C. Sock, Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow, Justice Nicholas Colin Brown-Marke (from Sierra Leone), Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya (from Nigeria) and Justice Mamyassin Sey. Muhammed Bazzi will be represented by Loubna Farage and Fadi Mazegi will be represented by Lawyer Andrews.

Other cases to be heard by the Court today include, Feryale Ghanem versus the ‘Janneh’ Commission. The appellant will be represented by Lawyers Ida Drammeh and Yassin Senghore.

Loxly Epie versus the Central Bank of the Gambia, will also be heard today. Lawyer Hawa Sisay Sabally will be the Counsel for the appellant.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Chief Justice, thirty matters have been scheduled to be heard during the session. Ten of these are criminal appeals, three are civil suits relating to Commissions of Inquiry and the remaining 26 are civil appeals. The session will close on 7 December, 2018.

