The session of the Supreme Court of the Gambia opened in Banjul Monday, 30th April, 2018.
Presiding over the session was Hon Mr. Justice Hassan B. Jallow, the Chief Justice. Other judges participating are:
- Hon. Mr. Justice Bibril B. Semega-Janneh
- Hon. Mr. Justice Raymond C. Sock
- Hon. Mr. Justice Nicholas Colin Browne-Marke
- Hon. Mr. Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya
- Hon. Mrs. Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow and
- Hon. Mrs. Justice Mamyssin Sey
In all, thirty (30) matters have been scheduled to be heard by the Court. Five (Five (5) of these are criminal appeals; twenty-three (23) civil appeals; four (4) civil suits (which include and election petition); plus three (3) criminal and civil review cases.
The session will close on Friday, 11th May 2018.
