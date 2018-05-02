0 SHARES Share Tweet

The session of the Supreme Court of the Gambia opened in Banjul Monday, 30th April, 2018.

Presiding over the session was Hon Mr. Justice Hassan B. Jallow, the Chief Justice. Other judges participating are:

Hon. Mr. Justice Bibril B. Semega-Janneh

Hon. Mr. Justice Raymond C. Sock

Hon. Mr. Justice Nicholas Colin Browne-Marke

Hon. Mr. Justice Abubakar Datti Yahaya

Hon. Mrs. Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow and

Hon. Mrs. Justice Mamyssin Sey

In all, thirty (30) matters have been scheduled to be heard by the Court. Five (Five (5) of these are criminal appeals; twenty-three (23) civil appeals; four (4) civil suits (which include and election petition); plus three (3) criminal and civil review cases.

The session will close on Friday, 11th May 2018.