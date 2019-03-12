0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

On Monday March 11th 2019, the Supreme Court of the Gambia adjourned the civil appeal case between Ousainou ANM Darboe and the Attorney General, to Wednesday March 13th for hearing.

This came about when Counsel for Darboe, Neneh M.C. Cham, made an application before the Supreme Court to be given additional time to file her statement of case and motion. The Lawyers for the respondents, Binga D. and N. Jarju, did not object to the application. Counsel Binga D. told the Court that they do not intend to file their statement of claim; that instead they will leave it in the hands of the Court to determine.

The quorum of the Supreme Court was Honourable Justices Hassan B. Jallow, Gibril B. Samega Janneh, Raymond C. Sock, Cherno Sulayman Jallow and Maimuna M. Sey.

“Are you conceding to the arguments in the motion?” the Chief Justice asked.

“I leave it in the hands of the Court,” Binga D. replied.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 9:30 am for hearing.

In a similar development, the criminal appeal case involving Amadou Sanneh, former Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs and the State, was also heard before the judges of the Supreme Court. The Appellant Sanneh was represented by Rachel Y. Mendy whereas Lawyer Binga D., appeared for the State. The matter will be heard today at 12 noon.

Foroyaa will bring details of these and other cases on Wednesday, March 13th 2019.