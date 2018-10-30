0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

JAKU, a new promoted team from LRR in the 2018 edition of the Supernawettan , are one of the teams to slug out a goalless result after fending off last year’s runner-ups, Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM).

JAKU alongside Sanyang and FABY (Farato Busumbala and Yundum) were introduced this year by GFF that has heightened the number of teams to 16.

The defending champions were defeated by Manjai on Friday whilst Brikama defeated Lamin on the same score line.

The scores are as follows; Sukuta 0-2 Manjai, BEM 0-0 JAKU, Kombo East 0-0 FABY, Foni 0-0 S/K Central, Gunjur 0-0 Brufut, S/K East 1-0 Banjul, Brikama 2-0 Lamin, Serrekunda West 1-0 Sanyang and Serekundao East 1-0 Banjul.

All coaches have promised to improve their squads to win their forthcoming matches.