Gunjur equalizing goal scorer Mbemba Fatty

By Abdoulie Fatty 

Manjai zone have reached the semis of the Semlex co-sponsored Super Nawettan after dumping Gunjur on penalties.

Regular time ended one –all with Manjai scoring the opener in the 36th minute via Ousman Tamba. Tamba slotted home after beating the goalkeeper having been fed by Mustapha Jassey.

The former Champions Gunjur rallied to grab an eventual equaliser in the 65th minute after previous tournament best player Memba Fatty tapped home in what’s his second goal so far.

Manjai eventually ended up winning on 4-3 post-match penalties.     

Photo 1: Security sat on a tool just before game start
Photo2: The referees warming up before game
Photo 3: The two captains before game gets underway
Photo 4: the referee blows for start
Photo 5: Gunjur’s goalkeeper Alieu Ceesay attempts to save a shot
Photo 6: Manjai’s goalkeeper Omar Njie saves a shot
Photo 7: Manjai’s Antou Senghore and Pa Modou Joof tries to black a Gunjur player
Photo 8: a scramble for the ball from players of both teams
Photo 9: Another scramble between opposing players
Photo 10: Gunjur players celebrate after equalising
Photo 11: Manjai’s net-minder Omar Njie tries to waste time as they lead
Photo 12: Manjai effecting a substitution
Photo 13: A Manjai player being inspected after colliding into the opposition goalkeeper
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR