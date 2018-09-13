1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia-born Muhammed Sumareh is the least worried over his snub by the Malaysia national team whom he has been poised to play for.

The 23-year-old naturalised securing his citizenship papers as a Malay back in April having spent eleven years in the southeastern Asian country.

His inclusion into the squad was highly expected in the international friendlies against Taipei and Cambodia September 7 and 10th.

However, he was left out of the 24-man roster despite being one of the best dribblers in the Malaysian Super League.

And sought for his reaction the Fajara-born said: ‘I’m not disappointed not getting a call-up. I respect the coach’s decision, of course he has his own reasons.

‘Actually, I am not aware of my status in regard to playing for the national team because I haven’t received any word from FAM (Football Association of Malaysia).

‘What I know is from media reports and comments from fans on social media.

‘Let me earn that call-up based on my performance and not based on my status as a naturalised player. I want to focus on improving my performance with Pahang and let them evaluate me accordingly,’ he said.

Muhammed initially voiced interest to play for Gambia when Raoul Savoy and Sang Ndong managed the Scorpions before this U-turn.