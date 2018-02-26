0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Muhammed Sumareh, a Gambian winger, was over the weekend voted star player in a game in the Malaysian Super League.

Despite getting booked in the 26th minute, the tricky wing-man was a handful for opposing team Selangor’s defence as he turned provider in club side Pahang FA’s 3-1 win on Saturday.

The weekend’s duel was the 23-year-old’s fourth straight start after making twenty-one appearances the previous league term scoring six goals.

Pahang now sits third in the Super League, collecting seven points, two behind leaders Johor Darul.

Muhammed has been on the radar of the Malaysian FA who’d tried to get him switch allegiance to their national team.