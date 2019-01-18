0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe

Seedy Njie a resident of Brufut in the Kombo North District, is seeking scholarship to start his diploma course with the West Africa Insurance Institute (WAII).

Njie was enrolled at WAII to study the Insurance Foundation at certificate level in May 2018, and completed in December 2018.

Njie said he financed himself at the Certificate level, but that due to financial constraints, he could not proceed with the course to complete the diploma.

According to his transcript of academic record, Njie obtained a PASS-59.80% at Certificate level and the courses completed were: Insurance, The Market, Legal and Regulatory Background, Introduction to General Insurance Business, Introduction to Life Assurance Business, Insurance Market and Agency Management and Quantitative Methods.

“I really need assistance from all and sundry, to pursue my diploma,’’ Njie said.

He gave a breakdown of the fees as: $8,000 for boarding on campus and $3, 500 as tuition; that the diploma program will start in February 2018.

Seedy is calling on philanthropist, private sector, NGOs, Government and any good person to him.

Seedy can be reached on 3593976.