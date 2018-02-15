8 SHARES Share Tweet

My name is John Mendy, a 26 year old Sports Journalist. I have had experience working as a sports producer and presenter with West Coast Radio for five years.

I am a graduate of Saint Francis Senior Secondary School with a school leaving certificate from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Recently, I have completed my Certificate in Journalism at the Gambia Press Union, now called Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) where I am currently pursuing my Diploma which ends in June 2018.

Meanwhile, in January 2018, I got admission into the Cambridge Ruskin International College in the UK to study for a BA (Hons) on Media Studies, but with the tuition fee attached, is very costly and has been stressful for me, wondering where and how to get it covered­.

The Course provision and fees are First Year Degree, Second year Degree and a Third year degree that would span for four years. It starts from 17th September 2018 to 6th May 2022 on Full time. My student ID, to be used in all my correspondence with the University, is 27228.

I am appealing to all philanthropists and able persons to assist me with the tuition fee to enable me achieve my dream and desire to study and graduate with a cum laude.