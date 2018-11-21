1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

A senior staff at the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, who begged for anonymity, on Monday November 19th 2018, warned striking staff of the Corporation to resume official duties or else face punishment.

This information was disclosed to Foroyaa following a staff meeting held at the SSHFC Headquarters in Banjul. The anonymous staff told this reporter that he was just from warning the junior staff who came to the office without doing any work, because of the decision taken against Mr. Camara. The senior staff said he warned them to commence work on or before Wednesday, November 21st 2018.

“We are just from the hall. I told them that they cannot come to the office and decide not to work. If any of them does not want to work, let him or her stay at home,” he told this reporter.

He added that those staff who are not working, are not fair to the Corporation; that the junior staff should understand the difference between earning and receiving salaries.

“We are not a charitable organization. We cannot pay people who are not delivering,” he said.

One of the staffs who is part of the strikers said they promised Mr. Camara that they are in solidarity with him and that they are ready to face the punishment meted out to him.

“We were all participating and holding several meetings together with Mr. Camara. We will stand by him in this difficult moment,” he said.

He added that Mr. Camara was not doing everything by himself. He was just at the board level to represent us. “We hold on this sit-down strike to show the authorities that we are not in support of the decision they made. Mr. Camara should not be dismissed. They should take another alternative than to dismiss him,” he said.