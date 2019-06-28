By Sulayman Bah

Spain-based Gambia international Nuha Marong says he and his teammates have 90 minutes more to die on the pitch in a bid to secure promotion to the Spanish second tier.

The 24-year-old and his Atletico Beleares outfit face Mirandes in the promotion final leg after losing 2-0 in the first meeting last weekend.

The make or break clash is billed for this Sunday and Marong has spoken tough ahead of the would-be scintillating game.

‘We are focused on scoring as much goals as possible. We have 90 minutes left to die in the pitch. We have a tremendous desire (to succeed). We want to give (it) our best shot and we do not feel inferior to Mirandes,’ the attacker said.

An erstwhile CA Osasuna forward, Marong who opted to play for Gambia after featuring for Spain at youth categories, is in a promotion battle with his third division outfit Atletico Beleares.

It took Nuha eighteen minutes to break the deadlock in the semis-finals in what was his eleventh goal of the ongoing season in twenty-six starts.

Achieving the feat of promotion will cap off a brilliant season for the towering front-man in a term he also earned his first Scorpions call-up with Gambia’s national team.