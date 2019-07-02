By Sulayman Bah

Spain-based Gambian striker Nuha Marong is understandably bitter over Sunday’s play-off final defeat insisting his club deserved promotion.

Third tier Atletico Beleares were involved in a play-off battle but ended failing to secure promotion to Spain’s second division in what was a hectic crusade.

The first final meeting with Mirandes ended in a 2-0 defeat but Atletico launched a come from behind to win 3-1 in the return- and final leg with Nuha scoring twice.

In a man-of-the-match display, Marong struck the net twice to send his season tally soaring to thirteen (13) goals but was left bereft over their failure to secure promotion despite winning.

‘It’s a tough moment, we deserved promotion but this is football,’ Marong said.

The goal-getter’s future is uncertain with his deal with Atletico having run down.

He won’t be short of takers with clubs in the Spanish second tier keeping tabs on his development.

Marong had vowed to die in the pitch in the lead up to Sunday’s epic clash to ensure the cut out objective is achieved but desolation was the overriding vibe at end of match.

Achieving the feat of promotion would have caped off a brilliant season for the towering front-man in a term he also earned his first Scorpions call-up with Gambia’s national team.