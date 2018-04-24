0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Sweden-based Gambian forward Pa Dibba has begun the new premier league season on a decent goal return after scoring twice so far in two starts for club outfit Hammarby.

Dibba was vibrant for the Green and Whites planting in a header from a rebound inside the box that the oppositions’ goalie made attempt to keep out without success.

Fate of the quick goal-getter could have taken a different dimension if reports in the build-up to the start of the league are any to go by.

Speculations had it that the striker was initially set for the exit door after the team signed two ex-Sweden internationals Erkan Zengin and Nikola Djurdjic which was interpreted as limited playing time for Dibba.

This followed the forward’s admirers Goteborg club’s director voicing willingness to make a swoop for the striker provided he’s willing to leave.

Pa’s current market valuation stands at €350,000.

Jansson, Hammarby’s sporting Director, came out rebutting the claims, saying the outfit has no intentions to cash in on the scorpion whose current contract with Hammarby ends next year.

‘The window is still open, but (Dibba moving to Gothenburg) is nothing we thought of or plan for at all,’ Jesper had said.

Dibba was Hammarby’s leading scorer last term scoring eight times in the Swedish top tier.