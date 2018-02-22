3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s light at end of the tunnel for striker Bubacarr-Steve Trawally after his row with second tier-bound Yanbian Funde.

The player was involved in a stand-off with his former employers after the Chinese team accused him of disloyalty and making up excuses to force his way.

The break in bond began when the Gambian made clear his intentions to leave before end of the season as the club looked headed for the drop.

Funde seethed over their star man’s request and placed a stumbling block on his path to transfer by slapping an astronomical eight million fees on a player who has ten months left of his deal.

Steve sought a temporary transfer certificate instead from FIFA who reportedly granted the player’s request.

He’s now on the brink of finalising a move to Hengfeng on a free who came seventh in the Chinese Super League last season.

Announcing his decision to leave Yanbian the player wrote yesterday afternoon: ‘I would just like to say thank you to everyone at Yanbian Funde FC for a very enjoyable time at the club!

Thanks to everyone at the Club including the President, Coaches, my Teammates and fans. I met a lot of good people and made some good friends, memories of which I shall always cherish.

A lot has been said and written but surely, the truth is there for all to see. Nevertheless, I appreciate and honor everyone at Yanbian who have been brilliant with me

many thanks to the fans/supporters for the continued support during my time at the Club too.

Finally, I wish the Club all the very best in the future!’

The 23-year-old netted fifteen times last year to become Africa’s highest scorer in the Chinese Super League.