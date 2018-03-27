0 SHARES Share Tweet

Steve Smith has stepped down as captain of IPL side Rajasthan Royals following the ball-tampering incident on Australia’s tour of South Africa.

Smith has admitted Australia’s ‘senior leadership team’ colluded to try and tamper with the ball on day three of the third-Test defeat.

He was handed a one-match Test ban by the ICC following the incident in Cape Town and will now relinquish his captaincy role with the Royals.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will replace the 28-year-old as skipper for the new IPL season, which starts in April, live on Sky.

Zubin Bharucha, Rajasthan Royals head of cricket, said: “The incident in Cape Town has certainly disturbed the cricket world. We have been in constant touch with the BCCI [Indian cricket board] and taken their counsel. Furthermore, we have been in regular contact with Steve.

Manoj Badale, the franchise’s co-owner, added: “Rajasthan Royals will do everything possible to protect the values and the integrity of the game.

“We agree with Steve’s decision to step down as captain, and we are fortunate to have such a capable successor with Ajinkya Rahane.Top of Form