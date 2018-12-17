0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

Papa Secka Director General of the Standards Bureau, said on Friday that capacity building through training of youths is important in ensuring quality management.

He made this statement at a function organized by the Standards Bureau in partnership with the International Training Centre (ITC) and Youth Empowerment Project (YEP).

He said the three sets of modules that the participants were trained on covers a wide range of topics in the field of quality.

“The reason for holding this training is to certify youth on quality production. Another key milestone was the training of 8 youths on ISO 9001Quality Management System to be internationally certified lead auditors,” he said.

Mr. Secka asked the participants to share the knowledge they acquired with others as they are trained to train others.

Mrs Fatou Sosseh Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade, Industry and Regional Integration and Employment said training of youths in capacity building is the top priority of this government.

“Capacity building is being undertaken in every sector, however this particular training is to enhance the skills of our youths in the field of quality,” she remarked.

She added that the quality of our products and services face a lot of challenges and has been a major impediment to our export, adding that this training is one of the most effective interventions to address many of these challenges since it is programmed in such a way that a core set of trainers who will quality will further build the capacity of others and thus create multiple positive impacts.