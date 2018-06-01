0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Levels of Gambian referees is on an upward trajectory says football boss Kabba Bajo as arbiter Papa Gassama is given farewell ahead of his departure for the Russia World Cup.

Voted thrice Africa’s best man with the whistle, Gassama is one of referees picked by FIFA from the continent for the games in Moscow.

‘The Standard of refereeing in the Gambia is growing steadily hence the feat acquired by Papa because if football is not developing well, refereeing will not also be doing well,’ Kabba told the gathering at the Yundum Goal Project where a party was being thrown for the policeman-turned arbiter.

‘I challenge you to also come up well so that there is more representation from the Gambia just as in other countries. By now, Papa should be going with his Gambian panel to officiate matches and that is what CAF is advocating for,’ he continued.

The 39-year-old had looked destine clutching the Confederation of African Football referee gong for the fourth straight time before Ahmed Ahmed opted to deduct the accolade from the African football awards event.

With the tournament teeing off next month, it will be Papa’s second appearance in the World Cup after the first in 2014 when Brazil hosted it.