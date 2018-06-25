0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Mamburay

Staff of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), have expressed their dissatisfaction with their current Managing Director (MD), by signing a petition against.

Momodou Camara, the Staff representative at the Board of the Corporation, said the issue that brought about their petition against the Managing Director, is his approval of a scholarship package amounting to Three Million Dalasi, for one female staff (name withheld) to study ACCA in Ghana. According to Camara, the Staff felt that due process as to how this scholarship should be awarded by the Corporation, was not followed and the protocols regarding the award of scholarship, flouted. Camara stressed that the female staff in question, is not yet confirmed by the Corporation as a staff, and has just been working with them for seven months only; that there are more qualified people who have served longer in the Corporation and deserve this package, than the female staff in question; that these people have been waiting for such chances and have served the Corporation for more than two years.

Camara said these factors were not observed in the case of the female staff in question and the staff members of the Corporation felt that this was wrong; that this is what led to their writing of the petition against him. Camara said he met the MD who called for a meeting; that the meeting did not end well because he failed to apologise to them and also failed to justify his actions.

Camara alleges a lot of mal administration under the leaders and management of the current MD and that

281 staff out of 383, signed a petition backed by documents and evidences against him; that because they do not have a Chairperson as at now, they copied the petition to the Secretary General of the Civil service, who is looking into the matter.

Camara further said for nearly some weeks now, no serious work is happening at the Corporation, because staff members have lost respect and confidence in their MD.