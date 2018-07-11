6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nelson Manneh

The sit down strike by the staff of Social Security Housing and Financial Cooperation (SSHF) that commenced on Thursday the 5th of July 2018 has finally come to end and they will resume work today.

This development comes after a meeting between the SSHFC staff representatives and the Authorities in Banjul yesterday the 10th of July 2018.

“The Management and staff of SSHFC through the Desk of the Staff Representative on the SSHFC Board of Directors wish to bring to notice an end to the Sit-down Strike, embarked on since Thursday the 5th July, 2018 at noon with immediate effect,” a joint statement asserted.

Mr. Momodou Camara one of the representatives of the staff said, after a successful meeting held at State House between the Staff representatives and the Authorities they have decided to resume work on full throttles.

“The Staff Petition against the Managing Director will be subjected to an independent arbitrator whose recommendations will be implemented,” he revealed.