By Sulayman Bah

New Youth and Sports minister Hadrammeh Sidibeh says there won’t be an ounce of government meddling with the running football, according to a GFF statement.

‘There will be zero government interference in football under my watch,’ a communiqué from Football House attributing the quotes to the new minister, says.

The development comes after the football federation’s recent courtesy visit to Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

Gambia Football Federation has been at loggerheads with government technical arms –Sports Council and MOYS -with the ties between the trio turning mostly fractious.

Sidibeh’s predecessor Henry Gomez’s reign as Sports minister was at best characterized by severe squabbles with the GFF.

The problem began when Gomez accused Football House of embezzling funds meant for the refurbishment of FIFA-sponsored Goal Project – a thing football boss Lamin Kabba Bajo rebuts.

As the pair’s relationship became tempestuous, Sports Council –the nation’s sports regulatory body –weighed into the furore backing the ministry’s calls.

Matters have taken a different trajectory with the GFF now being probed by police amid claims of tax fraud, a charge they protest innocence of.

It’s unclear what will become of the newfound GFF-MOYS harmony and whether it will, in anyway, mean a possible end on the ongoing investigations.