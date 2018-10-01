0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

National Sports Council (NSC) is investigating demands by delegates for the dissolution of the country’s cricket association.

The call for the cricket body’s disbandment comes on the back of stakeholders claims that they’ve lost confidence in sitting president Johnny Gomez’s leadership.

Describing Jonny’s continuous stay at the helm a risk for the sport’s future, the disgruntled faction also urged for the council’s intervention to dissolve the cricket’s board to pave way for fresh elections.

‘Mr Johnny Gomez takes himself to be answerable to no one and because his powers are totally unchecked, he proceeds from there to trample on every rule of priority and decency,’ the petition read.

However, the crisis has taken a new twist after the Council’s confirmed probing is ongoing.

‘As usual, we have received the petition from the cricket stakeholders that they have lost confidence in the leadership of Johnny Gomez and we are investigating the issue,’ the Council’s Ebrima Secka, Desk Officer for national sports associations tells Foroyaa Sport.

Jonny Gomez has yet to react publicly and repeated efforts by Foroyaa Sport to get his reaction proved vain.