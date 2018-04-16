0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

National Sports Council insists that the recent dissolution of Gambia Handball Association (GHA) is not a witch-hunt.

The association were disbanded on Saturday over what the council, a government technical arm and the country’s sports regulatory body, calls the association’s failure to meet its standard requirement of a functioning national sporting entity.

The decision happened as handball executives were set on staging a congress to usher in a new leadership.

The council’s initiative to discard GHA hours they were set on electing new individuals, have had the NSC coming on the receiving ends of derides amid accusations of witch-hunt.

‘Why would they disband us at a time the congress is already happening tells that the council has an agenda,’ a senior member of the disbanded handball executive tells Foroyaa Sport.

However, Borry Darboe, NSC’s chairman, has fired back, debunking claims of the council witch-hunting associations in the country.

‘You have lot of these kinds of associations like this. They’re disbanded because it was all a one-man show –one person running everything. This problem has been here for a while and it is retarding our sports development. It’s about time people are honest for once. The association had lot of problems dogging it. The executives will tell you this. They owed clubs and signed a bounced cheque,’ Borry told Foroyaa Sport on Sunday.

An interim body to handle affairs of the GHA is set to be named probably today or this week, this publication understands.