By Sulayman Bah

Spain-based Gambian striker Bakary Njie has offered a groveling apology over his recent suspension.

The 30-year-old had to take an early bath after being sent off in his team San Fernando’s game against CF Talavera.

The two-time capped Gambia international was shown the exit door in the 43rd minute last Sunday.

This is the Gambian’s first direct red card since his return to Spain after four years in Bulgaria’s premier league.

‘I want to apologize to all the fans, the team and everyone who is with the San Fernando C.D for my performance yesterday (Sunday) in the game against CF Talavera. I have no excuse for leaving my team with ten (men). They are moments of the game that one goes to 100% and in this case I was expelled,’ he said.

‘What I am sure of is that at no time I wanted that situation for the team and above all I want to make it clear that this situation will not happen again in all that remains of the league.’

The striker enjoyed an illustrious stay in the Balkan nation earning him two international call-ups June 2016 as he featured in Gambia’s friendly tie with Zambia and in the Scorpions’ defeat to South Africa forty-eight hours later.

Scoring a combined nineteen goals in seventy-eight appearances for Varna, new club San Fernando will be counting on the former Espanyol and Real Valladolid man’s experience in their frantic bid to stay up the division.