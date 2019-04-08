0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Military outfit Armed Forces Football Club’s title pursuit took yet another crucial turn after they picked the spoils against Gambia Ports Authority.

It was a meeting of previous league gong winners and start of Game Day 18 as the two government backed clubs clashed.

Armed Forces went into the duel the side to beat with a tremendous track record of zero losses in seventeen matches –a thing no club, out of the fourteen in the league, have managed. Only Hawks FC have bit of a prepossessing run having endured just two defeats.

A lone goal worked the trick, separating the two sides after 90 minutes of football as the soldiers went away with all points on offer.

The military outfit are on thirty-two points now following this win with second-placed Brikama United held to a goalless draw on Saturday at the Independence Stadium.

Outcome of Real de Banjul-Tallinding Sunday evening game will decide who occupies the second slot behind Armed Forces.