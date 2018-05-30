1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Some members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), Tuesday May 29th, complained of how they have been deducted from their monthly salaries.

The soldier who spoke to this medium on behalf of his colleagues, revealed that no clear explanation has been given to them for deducting their salaries in such a way.

‘‘We want to know why our salaries were deducted without our knowledge. Payment has been made since Thursday, May 24th, but what surprised us is, we went to the bank to receive our salaries only to find that our salaries have been deducted,’’ the soldier explained.

He said soldiers from different Barracks and camps, went to the Defence Headquarters in Banjul to enquire from their seniors as well to print out their pay slips in order to know the cause of the painful deduction, to no avail.

‘‘We were there since in the morning. Around 2pm, one of our seniors came and told us that the computer network system went down. They didn’t give us our pay slips and still now we do not know what the deduction was for. We went to the Treasury but we found the same problem there. Soldiers in Farafenni were not happy until the commander had to intervene and find the reason for the deduction of their salaries,’’ he said.

The soldier continued: ‘‘Can you imagine, one of my colleagues went to the bank to receive his monthly salary but he only found D330. He didn’t even collect it and returned with anger. As a service and family man, will this small amount sustain anyone for a whole month?’’ he asked.

However, he said the deduction has affected them seriously because it was their only earnings that they rely on to feed their families. He concluded by urging the GAF authorities to urgently look into the matter and fix it as soon as possible.

At the time of going to press, the GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the report and said the deduction in the salary of some GAF personnel, has been regularized and a cheque was released to pay them back.

According to the GAF PRO, some soldiers are benefiting from both transport and provincial allowance; that this is what is being regularised because one cannot benefit from the two at the same time.

‘‘The GAF High Command have met the Minister of Finance and they have understood our concerns and the cheque has been raise and they will be settled accordingly. We apologies for any inconvenience,’’ he said.