0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Corporal Baboucarr M.S Bah alias Sheriffo-Kujabi whose corpse was found in a well, was finally laid to rest in the cemetery of Burock village in Foni-Kansala, on Wednesday 11th April 2018, at 2pm.

The corpse was transported in a military vehicle and escorted by military personnel to its final destination for burial. It was observed that officers from across the country led by the Principal Staff Officer of the Gambia National Army, Lieutenant Colonel Dembo Jarju, turned out at the late officer’s funeral.

A crowd of family members, friends and neighbours could be seen weeping, including soldiers as they pay their last respect to the late Officer of GAF.

Speaking on behalf of the Military Chief, Lt. Col. Jarju told the grieving crowd including family members, to be patient as they would look into the cause of death of their fellow member. ‘‘His death is shocking,’’ he said. Those responsible for his death are being investigated and the reason his body was late to be handed over to the family, was because we were investigating the cause of his death,’’ he told the gathering.

He continued to plead with the family to exercise patience because the matter is being handled by the authorities and that those responsible would face the full force of law. He urged them to be careful of narrating or doing things they are not supposed to do.

‘‘In this country, we are governed by the Law. We ask everybody to abide by the Law. Who so ever does something wrong, the Law will take its course. I therefore ask the family for forgiveness and patience,’’ he said; that an investigation panel has been set-up to investigate the cause of the death of the soldier. ‘‘The Military High Command is fully aware and they sent me to come and speak to you people. On behalf the Army, we pray for the soul of our departed member, to rest in eternal peace,’’ he concluded.

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala Musa Amul Nyassi, advised people not to take the law into their own hands. ‘‘Let’s allow the due process of the law to take its course and let the peace continue to be maintained,’’ he said.

Sainabou Bojang, the mother of the late soldier said the father of the deceased soldier passed away years ago and he was the sole breadwinner of the family. ‘‘He is my eldest son. He supports me all the time and has never stayed away for long without visiting home. I have really lost,’’ she said.

Village elders and colleagues who spoke to this medium, talked of his devotion to national duty, and love for his family and country.

It could be recalled that Corporal Bah’s lifeless body was found inside a well at Madiana, near Tanji on Thursday, 4 April 2018.