0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Midfielder Ebrima Sohna is eyeing clinching the Azerbaijani Cup in efforts to seal a Europa League spot next season.

The 29-year-old Gambia international and his Azerbaijan Premier League struggling side Kesla FK are into the Cup semi-finals and would be taking on Sumqayit 10th April.

But tension is mounting with Kesla battling to stay up the division as they occupy second from bottom six points ahead of bottom-placed Kapaz.

‘We need to win games in the championship, so that we can become confident in our abilities. Therefore, for each game, we are tuning in a special way. The Cup is something more for the whole team. Through the cup, we can make our way to the Europa League,’ the erstwhile Sandefjord man said.