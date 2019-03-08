0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Sabally Leadership Academy’s (SLA) Cultural Choir, a group of young singers and percussionists, launched their second album called “Yolelleh” on February 16 2019, at Semaj Gardens in Bijilo.

This year’s event was a major thriller with songs from the Choir’s new 8-track Album “Yolelleh”. The Choir also performed a recently composed song as a tribute to the late Kora maestro, Jali Alhagie Mbaye, who died recently. Set up as a branch of the Sabally Leadership Academy (SLA), the Choir is an initiative geared towards reclaiming the glory of African culture and using it to educate and inspire people.

Within years of its establishment, the SLA Cultural Choir group has already gone mainstream with hit performances on regular platforms on the Gambian music scene. The Choir had its debut on the popular Open Mic Festival last year, and took the lead role in the entertainment segment of the royal banquet held in honour of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, during their recent visit to the smiling coast in November, 2018.

The SLA Choir Group was established in 2015 by Momodou Sabbally, the former secretary general and head of civil service. The academy is a youth mentorship foundation aimed at educating, instructing and inspiring youth for self-fulfilment and positive contributions towards community development and national progress.