By Sulayman Bah

Serrekunda-based Rangers FC over the weekend claimed their 11th trophy after securing the Serrekunda East nawettan Knockout Cup.

The team beat off competition from eventual runners-up Zurich on post-match penalties.

The victory see Rangers get the D40,000 top prize with a trophy to add to their collection of silverwares.

Sponsored by Senegambia Real Estate, the allocated 90 minutes ended a draw with both sides spurning begging chances.

Zurich grabbed a D30,000 prize as consolation for being finalists.